BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — The Bennington County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a phone scam involving their own office. The Sheriff’s Office also said a woman lost some money after falling for the scam.

On May 12, the Sheriff’s Office received a call from a Montpelier woman who said she has been getting calls for someone who claims to be Sergeant Roy from the Bennington County Sheriff’s Office. The woman was told his badge number was 6262.

The caller told her she has warrants for her arrest and a citation for court due to missing jury duty. She then paid the person by sending $450 through Venmo.

The Sheriff’s Office said they do not collect money through Venmo and all fines are paid directly to the Superior Court of Vermont, Bennington Criminal Division. That is also not the correct badge number for Sergeant Roy.

If you receive a call like this, the Sheriff’s Office said do not give any financial information, send any money, or give out your social security number. You should call your local law enforcement if you receive a scam call.