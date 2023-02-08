BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — Three Bennington County mobile home parks will benefit from nearly $2 million in Healthy Homes Initiative funding, to repair, replace, and upgrade their water infrastructure. The awards, announced on Wednesday by Governor Phil Scott and the Agency of Natural Resources (ANR), are meant to address significant problems with outdated and failing wastewater and drinking water systems.

“This critical funding supports safe, affordable housing and improves the quality of life for those living in manufactured housing communities,” said Governor Phil Scott. “Through this round of funding, an estimated 3,975 residents – including 1,100 seniors and 830 children – will be able to more reliably access safe drinking water, and will be served by improved wastewater, stormwater, and drainage systems, protecting both them and the environment.”

Eligible mobile home parks included those that registered through the state’s Mobile Home Park registry, and awardees included communities in every county from which an application was received. In Bennington County, awardees included the Pownal Estate Mobile Home Park, Royal Pine Villa, and Willows Mobile Home Park.

Royal Pine Villa was the biggest breadwinner in the county. The Pownal community was awarded $854,251 to upgrade its drinking water systems. Meanwhile, Pownal Estate brought home $657,090, and Willows Mobile Home Park in Bennington was awarded $233,874.

“Historically underserved and economically constrained, manufactured housing communities have often faced technical and financial barriers to fixing water infrastructure issues,” said Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner John Beling. “By offering both technical and financial assistance, we can help ensure these Vermont communities are healthier and more resilient.”

Community residents, owners, and partners applied for the awards in July 2022 through the ANR Healthy Homes Initiative. The initiative plans to accept new applications for the 2023 round of funding in late spring or early summer.