ARLINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — At 2 p.m. on Saturday, the Arlington Fire Department responded to the scene of smoke reported in Sandgate. They saw smoke on top of a mountain, but they could not access it.

Because their brush trucks couldn’t make it to the remote location, they called for aid from throughout Bennington County in the form of ATVs, UTVs, and more hands on deck. The call for mutual aid extended into New York. Crews responded from Shushan in New York, and Bennington, Rupert, Manchester, and Shaftsbury in Vermont.

The Arlington Fire Department said that, all told, 10 acres burned in the fire.