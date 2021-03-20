Bennington community walks in memory of 26-year-old murder victim

Friends and family of Emily Hamann gather at a memorial during Saturday’s walk.

BENNINGTON, V.T. (NEWS10) – Around 70 people gathered Saturday morning to walk in memory of Emily Hamann, the 26-year-old woman who was murdered in January.

“I’d like to think the sunshine is Emily,” said Kelly Carroll, Hamann’s mother.

The sun shining as the Bennington community took to the streets to walk in honor of Hamann.

“Emily’s murder is our loss and we’re going to live with that every day. But it’s nice to see the community come together,” her mother said.

Hamann was 26-years-old when she was murdered on the same river walkway in January. Her mother and members of the community noticing a worrying trend in the area.

“After you get past the grief and the tragedy, the thing that’s really upsetting is the people of the Walloomsac apartments here are afraid to come out. This all happened right outside of their backdoor,” says Carroll.

Members of Bennington’s interfaith council hoping this event, and others, can help spark change.

“This is our neighborhood and we cannot have this, so we’ve got to meet people and do something about this,” said Rev. Angela Emerson.

Emerson helped organize Saturday morning’s event. She hopes community engagement can make a difference.

“Our goal is to get people from all walks of life in the community to come and walk this pathway, not in fear, but in hope, and in a desire to make this and reclaim this a place of peace and beauty, for the enjoyment of the entire community,” she said.

Organizers want to do a similar walk each month.

Hamann’s alleged killer, Darren Pronto, pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder back in January.