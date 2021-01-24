Bennington community mourns loss of 26-year-old woman

BENNINGTON, VT (NEWS10) – Bennington is a small community holds one big, heavy heart. Friends and family of Emily Hamann gathered at the Four Corners in Bennington to honor her life Saturday night.

“I have known Emily for 16 or 17 years. We grew up together and she was a great girl. She really had a lot of spunk and she was really outgoing, and has a beautiful son,” says Emily’s friend Keanna Hunt.

“She meant the world to me. I fought a lot of her battles but I couldn’t beat this one for her,” says Emily’s twin sister Olivia. Emily and Olivia were best friends. Dozens of people gathered at each corner of the intersection at the Four Corners Saturday night. Olivia says the support she and her family received from the community is unreal. “I can’t believe there are so many people here,” she says.

“Everyone who crosses these streets, everyone knows each other and is together. We have seen things and all have been together, so when something like this happens… it’s very, very tragic,” says Emily’s family friend Phillip Dessert.

At the vigil, family and friends were saying prayers and singing along to songs while holding candles and posters that read ‘Justice for Emily’. “It is tragic to this town, because it’s so small and we really don’t see this kinda thing here so it hits,” says Hannah Baker, Emily’s friend.

“I was glad to see everyone here tonight. I am glad people came out to celebrate her. She will be missed,” says Hunt.

Emily was murdered on Monday. Friends have set up a fundraiser to cover funeral expenses.