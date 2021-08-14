Bennington Battle Day celebrated this weekend

Bennington County

Contrast between old and new: the Bennington Battle Monument above modern retailers in 2004. (Ken Lund / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0)

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Vermont’s storied Bennington Battle Day holiday is being celebrated this weekend in Bennington. The events are returning this weekend after most were canceled last year because of the pandemic.

Saturday’s events included a parade on Bennington’s Main Street. Historical re-enactors set up a Revolutionary War-era military encampment near the Bennington Battle Monument in Bennington on Friday night.

The Bennington Banner reports the re-enactors will provide living demonstrations of technology and customs of the colonial era throughout the day on Saturday. On Sunday, the Bennington Historical Society will offer a free walking tour of Old Bennington. There will be other events as well.

Bennington Battle Day commemorates the August 16, 1777, battle fought in nearby Hoosick Falls, New York, when colonial soldiers defeated a British force that had been sent to seize weapons and other supplies that were stored in Bennington.

Monday, the actual anniversary of the battle, is a state holiday in Vermont.

