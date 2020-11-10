Bennington agrees to power deal for local hydropower dam

NORTH BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont town of Bennington has agreed to a 20-year term to buy electricity from a local hydroelectric plant. On Monday, the select board approved purchasing electricity from a group expected to purchase the Vermont Tissue Paper mill hydro facility on the Walloomsac River.

The Bennington Banner reports Assistant Town Manager Daniel Monks told the Select Board Monday that the agreement with North Bennington Hydroelectric will allow the town to receive discounted electricity to provide power for a number of town buildings.

The facility has remained idle since 2018, when the turbines were contaminated with silt after a drilling accident near the turbine intake. Monks said the new ownership group “feels confident” they can disassemble the turbines, remove the silt and restart them.

Monks added that North Bennington Hydroelectric expects to also upgrade the factory building, originally built in 1887.

The proposed contract with North Bennington Hydroelectric will replace a similar agreement the town had with the late Bill Scully, who restored and upgraded the old mill hydro plant off Route 67A before reopening it in 2016.

The purchase is expected to be finalized once the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approves the required licenses.

LATEST STORIES