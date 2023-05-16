BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office has completed its autopsy regarding Darrel Jones, who died while in custody at the Bennington Police Department on March 23. Police say Jones died of an accident caused by a mix of drug intoxication, including fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine.

An investigation by the Vermont State Police concluded Jones had drugs concealed in his person when he was taken into custody by the Bennington Police Department. Police say once he was in his holding cell, he ingested a large amount of drugs before experiencing extreme medical distress and dying in his cell.

No additional information was provided by the Vermont State Police.