STAMFORD, Vt. (NEWS10) — An embattled Justice League actor will have extra time to prepare for their arraignment after a lieutenant with the Bennington County Sheriff’s Department pushed back their court date. Ezra Miller, who has starred in movies like “The Flash,” was originally slated to appear Monday, September 26, in Bennington criminal court on charges alleging they broke into a home in Stamford to swipe liquor. According to newly-released court records, the arraignment has been pushed back to October 17 in Vermont Superior Court- Bennington Criminal Division, to avoid Rosh Hashanah.

Vermont State Police announced last month that Miller, who has a home in Stamford, had been cited to appear in court for arraignment on a felony burglary into an unoccupied dwelling. Court documents show that not only is Miller, 29, facing that burglary charge for allegedly breaking into the home, but also a misdemeanor charge of petit larceny for reportedly swiping three bottles of liquor.

A five-page affidavit filed by Trooper Colin Shepley in support of those charges details the investigation that began May 1, when the alleged burglary happened. According to the filing, Troopers were sent to a home on County Road in Stamford at about 6 p.m. that day, based on a report by the home’s owner who was out of town.

The homeowner told police that he saw a neighbor, who he identified as Miller, on his property via a security camera. They also reported that it appeared Miller went into the home without permission, according to court documents.

The homeowner told police he recently purchased the home and had been friends with Miller for about 18 years, the affidavit stated. Officers were told the home security video showed Miller walking down the stairs leading from the home’s porch with what appeared to be three bottles of liquor, Shepley wrote in the affidavit. Miller then allegedly handed the liquor bottles through the driver’s side window of a waiting vehicle to an unknown person.

The three bottles appeared to be those the homeowner had recently purchased containing gin, vodka, and rum, which had been stored in the home’s pantry, Shepley wrote. Another video clip shows Miller picking up the camera and saying, “oh,” before putting it back in position, according to the affidavit.

The homeowner told police that Miller had been at the residence several times in the past, but only by invitation, which wasn’t the case in this instance. Shepley said that he went to the County Road home the next day, and found that several lights had been left on, which he noted seemed somewhat odd since no one had been living there for several days. The Trooper added that the living room area was “somewhat disheveled,” with several items scattered on the floor, and the home’s front door was unlocked.

Troopers were told the homeowner did not leave the lights on when he left the home, and that he hadn’t left items on the floor in the area of the pantry. The homeowner also reported that from the photos provided by the Trooper, he could see that the three liquor bottles were not on the pantry shelves where he had left them.

Shepley said that he repeatedly tried to call Miller, but their voicemail was full and he couldn’t leave a message. It wasn’t until June 17 that Shepley stated he was able to meet Miller and question them.

Miller told police they were in the home to take “cooking ingredients” to Miller’s mother who also lived nearby, according to the affidavit. Miller said the homeowner is a family friend who should have known what was going on, because Miller’s mother asked him for permission ahead of time.

Miller said they entered the home through an unlocked door and took the needed ingredients, according to the filing, which included vinegar and cooking wine. Two days later, Shepley wrote, he spoke with Marta Miller, Ezra Miller’s mother.

“Marta then quickly explained how [the homeowner], Ezra and she are all close and it is not uncommon for them to walk in each other’s homes unannounced,” Shepley wrote. Asked if she specifically asked the homeowner for permission to go into the home for cooking ingredients, according to the affidavit, Marta Miller replied she did not.

“Based on the above information, I have probable cause to believe that Ezra M. Miller has committed the offense of burglary,” Shepley said. If convicted of the two charges, Miller faces up to 26 years behind bars.