ARLINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) – On Sunday evening, around 8:27 p.m., Troopers from the Vermont State Police were called to a house in Arlington for a domestic disturbance. Investigations at the scene revealed that Kenneth Allen, 52, of Arlington, had allegedly assaulted a family member, causing pain.

Kenneth was arrested and taken to the Shaftsbury Barracks for processing. The Honorable Judge Corsones imposed conditions of release on Kenneth and ordered him to appear in Vermont Superior Court’s Bennington Criminal Division on June 6, at 12:30 p.m.

Kenneth was released on his own recognizance. There has been no word on his sentencing, after Monday’s court appearance.