POWNAL, Vt. (NEWS10) — An Albany woman was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries Sunday morning after Vermont State Troopers say she crashed her car near the Pownal Stewart’s Shop. Troopers were called to the scene of the wreck at about 4 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers saw a car stuck in an embankment off the northbound side of U.S. Route 7. An investigation at the scene revealed that the driver, a 36-year-old woman from Albany, was headed south on Route 7 before she crossed the center line and went across the roadway, police said.

The woman drove through the northbound embankment and eventually collided with a raised section of the ground, which caused heavy front-end damage to her car. The driver told Troopers that she was hurt, but her injuries were not life-threatening.

She was taken to Southwestern Vermont Medical Center for further medical evaluation. Walt’s Towing Service removed the car from the scene due to the damage sustained in the crash. An investigation into the wreck remains ongoing.