ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man from Theodore, Alabama, was airlifted to Albany Medical Center Wednesday night with severe injuries. Vermont State Police (VSP) say the crash happened around 9:14 p.m.

An off-duty trooper alerted VSP at the Shaftsbury barracks about a Jeep unable to stay in its lane driving south on VT Route 7a in Arlington. Troopers found the Jeep driving on VT Route 7a near Old West Road.

Police say the Jeep sped up, lost control around a corner, and ultimately struck a telephone pole, causing it to land on its side. The driver was airlifted to Albany Medical Center with severe injuries. The Arlington Fire Department, Arlington Rescue Squad, Shaftsbury Fire Department, and Green Mountain Power assisted troopers on the scene.