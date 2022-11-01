SUNDERLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) — A crash on Route 7 in Sunderland left a car and a tractor-trailer totaled Monday morning. One driver was airlifted to Albany Medical Center with injuries.

Vermont State Troopers said they responded to reports of a crash at about 9:15 a.m. The wreck happened on Route 7 at Kesick Swamp.

According to police, a 2015 Honda Accord traveled into the southbound lane, and collided with a tractor-trailer. The driver of the Accord was airlifted to Albany Med.

An investigation into the crash is currently ongoing. Neither driver had been charged with a crime, as of Tuesday morning.