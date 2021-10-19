$11M pilot project to remove lead pipes begins in Bennington

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) — An $11 million pilot project to dig up, remove and replace old lead water pipes from more than 1,500 homes has begun in Vermont.
The state said the federally funded project will begin in Bennington, although it’s likely that there are lead water fixtures in communities across Vermont. If the project is successful, it will be replicated in other towns and cities across the state, Vermont Public Radio reported.
The state’s public drinking water program manager, Eric Montross, said the project has been moving along well. He said the state will be reaching out to other towns to figure out where lead water lines are buried.
