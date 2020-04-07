Bennington County coronavirus update, one death recorded

BENNINGTON COUNTY, Vt. (NEWS10) – Officials say that there are 27 cases of coronavirus in Bennington County. There has been one death due to complications of COVID-19 in the county.
LATEST STORIES:
- Georgia senator sends private jet to bring stranded Florida cruise ship passengers home
- Concerns about housing crisis after coronavirus
- Attorney’s offices nationwide tasked with investigating coronavirus scams
- Local family spreads joy amidst the challenges of coronavirus
- Large local Italian family surprises relative with parade, meatballs