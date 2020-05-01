Bennington County coronavirus update

BENNINGTON COUNTY, Vt. (NEWS10) – Officials said Friday that there have been 47 accumulative cases of coronavirus since testing began, up three cases from Thursday. There has been one COVID-19 related death in the county.
