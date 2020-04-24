Bennington County coronavirus update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Legal Aid Society of Northeastern N.Y. (LASNNY) has launched a new COVID-19 response program to help provide free civil legal guidance to people who can't afford it. They have created a legal line with extended hours and updated their website with the most current information to help New Yorkers deal with a range of issues including the receipt of stimulus money, unemployment benefits, housing, taxes, family court issues, and debt collection.

The organization says they are preparing for an increase in assistance requests, especially after the state reopens the economy and moratoriums on things like rent and debt end. They say they are worried about what it will mean for people.