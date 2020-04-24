Bennington County coronavirus update

BENNINGTON COUNTY, Vt. (NEWS10) – There have been 38 accumulative cases of coronavirus in the county since testing began. The number of cases increased by one from Thursday.
There has been one COVID-19 related death in the county.
