Bennington County coronavirus update

BENNINGTON COUNTY, Vt. (NEWS10) – Officials said Thursday that there have been 37 accumulative positive cases in the county since testing began. There has been one COVID-19 related death in the county.
News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
LATEST STORIES
- CDTA temporarily suspends all bus fares, passengers must wear mask to board
- Schenectady County coronavirus update
- As jobless numbers soar, Cuomo administration defends handling of an avalanche of unemployment claims
- Zoom boots security features and encryption
- Warren County coronavirus update, two more deaths reported