Breaking News
One dead, 8 displaced after overnight fire in Scotia
Live Now
Gov. Cuomo to make announcement at 10:45 a.m.

Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

Bennington County coronavirus update

News
Posted: / Updated:

BENNINGTON COUNTY, Vt. (NEWS10) – Officials said Tuesday that there have been 37 accumulative positive cases of the virus in the county since testing began.

There has been one death related to COVID-19 in the county.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak