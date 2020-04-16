Bennington County coronavirus update

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) - A fifth foal was born in the third season of 'Foal Patrol' on Wednesday. Alpine Sky, a 7-year-old mare, delivered a colt by More Than Ready at Old Tavern Farm. Both the mare and foal are said to be healthy.

Emotional Kitten at Denali Stud in Paris, Kentucky is expected to give birth on April 25 and will be the sixth foal born this season.