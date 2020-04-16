Breaking News
Bennington County coronavirus update

BENNINGTON COUNTY, Vt. (NEWS10) – Officials said Thursday that there have been 33 accumulative positive cases in the county since testing began, up one case from Wednesday. There has been one COVID-19 related death in the county.

