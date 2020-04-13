Live Now
Gov. Cuomo speaks with neighboring Governors

Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

Bennington County coronavirus update

News
Posted: / Updated:

BENNINGTON COUNTY, Vt. (NEWS10) – Officials said Monday that there have been 32 accumulative positive cases of coronavirus in the county since testing began.

There has been one COVID-19 related death in the county.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak