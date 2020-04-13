BENNINGTON COUNTY, Vt. (NEWS10) – Officials said Monday that there have been 32 accumulative positive cases of coronavirus in the county since testing began.
There has been one COVID-19 related death in the county.
LATEST STORIES:
- Montgomery County coronavirus update
- Fatal Easter shooting in Colonie was accidental and self-inflicted, police say
- Bennington County coronavirus update
- Sanders endorses former rival Biden for president
- Warren County reports first coronavirus death; four new cases