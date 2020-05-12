Bennington County coronavirus update

BENNINGTON COUNTY, Vt. (NEWS10) – Officials said Tuesday that there have been 60 accumulative cases in the county since testing began. There has been one COVID-19 related death in the county.
News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
Capital Region COVID-19 test sites
LATEST STORIES
- ‘Back to the Future’: Drive-in movie theaters prepare to reopen Friday
- Parents of drunk driver’s victims create petition to keep him behind bars
- Construction companies in Mohawk Valley getting back to work
- Coronavirus in state prisons: advocacy groups want more testing and transparency
- Columbia County coronavirus update, two more deaths reported