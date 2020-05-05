Bennington County coronavirus update

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) - Hudson Headwaters Health Network has been operating drive-up COVID-19 testing sites at many of its health centers over the weeks of the coronavirus pandemic. On Tuesday they announced that the criteria for needing a test was being expanded at some of their centers, opening the doors for more residents to get tested.

Locally, West Mountain Health Services in Queensbury and Warrensburg Health Center are both expanding those criteria. Champlain Family Health is as well.