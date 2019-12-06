Bennington antiques dealer closes shop after 35 years

BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) – After 35 years of dealing antiques to Vermont communities, The Antique Center at Camelot Village has closed.

The announcement came first via a Facebook post Friday on the Bennington Blotter, a Facebook group focused around businesses and events in the communities in and around Bennington, Vermont.

“More sad news for Bennington Vermont! After 35 years in Business, The Antique Center at Camelot Village is closed indefinitely,” the Facebook post reads. “This information was verified by the store manager today.”

A call to The Antique Center was met with a decline to comment, other than to confirm that the business had closed.

The Facebook post also detailed that an auction would be held on the premises, located at 66 Colgate Heights in Bennington, on Sunday. It was originally set for Dec. 1, but had to be postponed due to last weekend’s snow.

Commenters on the Bennington Blotter post voiced distress over the loss of a longtime area business. Some also hoped for someone to buy and continue the business, or that something new would come to occupy the space.