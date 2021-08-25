Sources: Brian Benjamin to serve as next lieutenant governor

News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10/WIVB) — A source tells NEWS10 that state Sen. Brian Benjamin will be the new Lieutenant Governor of New York.

Although the Hochul Administration has made no formal announcement, the New York Times also reported the information, and social media posts also pointed to the downstate senator as Hochul’s pick. Among those posters is fellow Sen. Jamaal Bailey:

In recent weeks, Bailey and Benjamin both emerged as top contenders to replace Gov. Kathy Hochul as the state’s second-highest executive. The governor had long maintained her pick would be from New York City; Benjamin represents parts of Harlem in Manhattan.

According to Henry Rosoff at NEWS10’s sister station in New York City, Democratic Party leaders in the Bronx also confirmed the news. Benjamin and Hochul are expected to hold an event together Thursday in Harlem, according to The City reporter Josefa Velásquez.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

