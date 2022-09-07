In just a few days we will mark 21 years since the September 11th attacks, the Capital Region remembering ties to ground zero of both lives lost and first responders rushing to help. The Rensselaer County Sheriff, fire and police services hosted a benefit for an organization in memory of the many fallen firefighters.

The attacks of 9-11 shocked the country. Some Rensselaer County officials and emergency service organizations want to make sure we never forget and also help out those in need.

“And, during 9/11 everybody was united. When you went down through the streets when we’re working on a pile people were staring four and five deep along the highways and the roads going into the into the park it was the most devastating thing you could ever see in your life and, but everybody, even the criminals were patriotic back then,” says retired Navy Vet and retired Troy Fire Captain Gary Favro.

With the assistance of Old Daley on Crooked Lake, Sign Studio and Habana Premium Cigars this event is sure to be as successful if not more so than last year’s for the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

“It’s the second year for Tunnel to Towers and I think we’re going to do as well. It looks like it’s going to be a great night, we had a lot of support,” says Russo

Last the year the event made $30,000 to help those emergency personnel and families still feeling the impacts of this tragedy and loss.

“We deal with the situations day in and day out and you know we see our brother and sister firefighters please go through and you know God forbid anything happens to him but we’ll be here this fundraiser will help with offset those for those locally,” said Eric Wisher of Troy Uniformed Firefighters Association Local 86

While it is important to remember the attacks, the sheriff thinks about making sure another is prevented.

“Police and emergency services have drills, a mock drill for this type of event. I don’t know if you could ever be prepared for this, but we hope our intelligence agencies or military, or police and fire are prepared.” Sheriff Russo said.

“When they say never forget that means remain Vigilant because in the world today, I think you are going to see more of these types of attacks unfortunately. But that’s my fear,” continued Russo.

As the event kicked off, NEWS10 learned the benefit had already raised OVER $20,000, with hope to grow even more.