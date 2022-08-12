Music has the power to heal and at Beebop’s Backstreet BBQ, that’s the note they hope to hit.

Lucid Street performed its final show of the summer. Lead guitarist Max Munertz was playing with a heavy heart.

“As a band we are all so close, we’ve grown really tight as a family. And It’s like it’s just such a loss. It’s so devastating we just need to. Be there for him,” says Cait Tizzone.

Max’s grandmother, 88-year-old Rita Buhl, and his mother, 50-year-old Roberta Kenny, were killed when they were hit by a car walking across Columbia Turnpike August 9.

“They just walked to the grocery store like any other night and on the way back they got hit and they both got killed. So, that has been really tough. Um yeah,” Munertz said.

Max’s family set up a go fund me in an effort to help him cover funeral expenses and help him as he tries to move forward with this life.

“I have to figure out where I’m gonna live now because I lived with both of them so I have to figure out if I want to stay there or get a roommate or go live with my father and I need to figure out what I’m going to do with all my pets,” said Max.

Max credits his mom for getting him into music. And tonight, his fellow band members and the crowd are hoping it can lead him to something new just like she did.

“My mom instilled a lovely for me of music since I was young because she always liked a lot of cool music, she played bass when I was young. So part of the reason I play bass is because she played bass,” says Munertz.

East Greenbush police tell us the driver in that crash is cooperating with the investigation. They do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor.

If you would like to help support Max a GOFUNDME has been set up to help him out.