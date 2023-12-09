CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local band is getting ready for a holiday benefit concert, featuring more than a dozen other local musicians. It’s all to raise money for a non-profit animal rescue.

Members of Lucid Street put together the show set for December 17th at Frog Alley Brewing Co. in Schenectady.

The money raised at the event will go to AnimaLovers, a Capital Region-based organization that provides cat adoption and rescue services. While it’s about help good cause, it’s also a chance to shine a spotlight on the 518 music scene.