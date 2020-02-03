Beneficiaries announced for 2020 South High Marathon Dance

SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The South High Marathon Dance, a yearly fundraiser held by South Glens Falls High School, has announced their beneficiaries for this year’s dance on their official Facebook page.

Every year, students from the school dance for 28 straight hours in a fundraising effort for local charities and individuals. Different grades will dance at different times, with events like a costume party and silent auction slotted throughout the schedule.

Local families benefiting from this year’s dance include the families of:

Charles Aiken

Ryan Alger

Jennifer Annis

Lillian Baker

Janet Baker Pratt

David Bennett

Alice Charette

Esme Clark

Connie Himes

Nolan Jacox

Isabella Lauzon

Milana Lefebvre

Joshua McCane

Kelsey Murphy

Robert Murray

Robert Neumann

Nick Clark

Stephanie Rosa

Jennifer Ryan

Danita Shortte

Linda Tucker

Royce Younes

Criteria for individual recipients include living within 50 miles of South Glens Falls, as well as disclosure of a medical diagnosis such as cancer or Alzheimer’s to qualify them to need the help.

Community organizations benefiting from this year’s dance include:

Adopt A Soldier

Alzheimer’s Association

Angel Names Association

Buddies Blankets and Bears

Dysautonomia International

Food for Thought

Gateway House of Peace

Habitat for Humanity

Kelly’s Angels, Inc.

Moreau Community Center

Rebuilding Together Saratoga Co.

The Open Door Mission

Upstate NY Autism Alliance

Veterans and Community Housing

Applications for organizations required details including a mission statement, and description of a particular project the money would be used for, if applicable.

The deadline to apply to be a beneficiary was Jan. 3. A reported 180 submissions were received for this year’s dance.

This year’s Marathon Dance is set to start at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 6, and continue on into March 7. This year’s total amount raised will be announced at 7:30 p.m. on March 7, and the dance will end at 10:30 p.m. that night.

In 2019, the South High Marathon Dance raised $837,859, setting a record. Through the 42 years the dance has been held, $8.1 million has been raised for 530 beneficiaries.

The dance itself is all about raising money for the community, and leading up to the main event, the community is raising money for the dance as well. Through February, local businesses like Massie’s Restaurant & Bar, Fitzgerald’s and Southy’s Pizzeria will be holding special events with funds going towards this year’s dance.

Visit the South High Marathon Dance’s official website, and their Facebook page, for more information and a full schedule for this year’s dance.