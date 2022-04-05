TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The woman charged in connection with the puppy found abandoned in Troy was due in Troy City Court Tuesday morning. This is the third court date now defendant Kadisha Davis, 34, has failed to make an appearance in court. Now a judge has issued a bench warrant for her arrest. Davis has been charged in her role of allegedly injuring and abandoning a Rottweiler puppy.

No new court date will be set, under the bench warrant, if law enforcement locates her, she will then be taken into police custody.

Davis was arrested in February after a Rottweiler puppy was found with multiple injuries inside in a box at outside of a Troy gas station. The Mohawk Hudson Humane Society said the puppy had a slack jaw, discolored and hanging tongue, along with dry blood caked to its coat. The animal shelter named this pup Deniro. Since the incident, he has undergone multiple surgeries.

News10 recently checked in with the humane society, Deniro is a true cutie, growing in size and happiness! His tail is always wagging, Deniro is a playful, silly puppy. He is still with his foster family, and he will be months before he’s available for a permanent adoption process.