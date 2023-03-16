WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Ice cream lovers rejoice! Ben & Jerry’s announced the return of Free Cone Day for the first time in four years. The company announced that at its scoop shops across the country and the world, it will be giving away free ice cream on April 3, 2023 from noon to 8:00 p.m. This is the first time the popular ice cream brand has hosted the giveaway day since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the company, the annual tradition started in 1979 as a way to thank its customers for their support. Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, the tradition spread to other locations. In 1998, Ben & Jerry’s said someone got so excited about free ice cream that they left their keys behind; the company says it’s still holding onto them in case anyone reclaims them. In 2015, the brand handed out over 1,000,000 scoops on April 3.