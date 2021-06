Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge as New Year celebrations begin in Sydney, Australia, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. One million people would usually crowd the Sydney Harbor to watch the annual fireworks that center on the Sydney Harbour Bridge. But this year authorities advised revelers to watch the fireworks on television as the two most populous states, New South Wales and Victoria battle to curb new COVID-19 outbreaks. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On June 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1 Van Tromp Street, Belvedere Health Services will celebrate 20 years of serving seniors and people with brain injuries in the Capital District.

Attendees will enjoy food from El Carro Del Taco and Mr. Dingaling Ice Cream with an awards ceremony starting at noon.