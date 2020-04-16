Belmont Spring/Summer Meet delayed, Belmont Stakes date could move

Creator, with jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. up, edges out Lani, with Yutaka Take up, to win the 148th running of the Belmont Stakes horse race, Saturday, June 11, 2016, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

ELMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Racing Association (NYRA) announced Thursday that the start of the Belmont Spring/Summer Meet has been delayed. The date for the Belmont Stakes is currently set for June 6 but could be moved if needed. The first two legs of the Triple Crown, the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, were postponed until September.

On April 17 trainers began stabling thoroughbreds at Belmont with approval from the state. These are trainers that have stabled at Belmont before and have horses that have been relocated due to the virus. These trainers will only be able to use a crew that has worked at Belmont before as well. Horses continue to train but owners are not allowed on the backstretch during the outbreak.

For the safety of the Belmont backstretch community, a number of safeguards recommended by the Preparedness and Response Plan Committee have been in place since early March.

Following best practices established by the New York State Department of Health and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control with regard to cleaning high touch areas and facilities

Posting of coronavirus related signage in English and Spanish across the backstretch noting key information regarding social distancing, hand washing techniques, and a hotline to call for workers feeling the onset of symptoms

Access to enter Belmont Park was restricted to Gate 6 and all workers, including licensed horsemen, that do not live on the backstretch are subject to a standard health assessment including temperature check

The Belmont Park grounds are closed to ship-in horses with the exception of horses in extenuating circumstances subject to NYRA

A number of common areas have been closed or had their service modified

“We are working closely with the New York State Gaming Commission and public health officials to determine a timeline for the resumption of live racing at Belmont Park,” said NYRA CEO and President Dave O’Rourke. “The health and safety of our racing community is paramount, and any decisions or necessary adjustments to the racing schedule and operations must reflect that priority. I’d like to thank New York’s horsemen and the backstretch community for their dedication and patience as we navigate these uncertain times together.”

