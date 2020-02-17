Bellevue Woman’s Center announces new Maternal Fetal Medicine Practice

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Bellevue Woman’s Center, a service of Ellis Medicine, announced the opening of its new Maternal Fetal Medicine Practice on Monday. It will help deliver more care to women with high-risk pregnancies and perform level two ultrasounds.

According to the Center, this will help as more women decide to have children later in life which leads to more care needed.

This new practice will also help treat women who have pregnancy complications or have underlying health issues that can affect pregnancy.

Dr. Franz Margono will lead the practice and brings extensive knowledge of prenatal diagnosis, as it pertains to genetics and fetal anomalies. He has managed high-risk pregnancies for most of his career, as well as pregnant women with underlying medical disorders.

LATEST STORIES: