Bell Biv Devoe to play The Fair Aug. 26

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There’s a ‘new edition’ to the Chevrolet Music Festival lineup at the Great New York State Fair.

Bell Biv Devoe will take the Chevy Park stage Thursday, August 26th at 8 p.m. It’s the second time BBD has played the Fair, last visiting CNY in 2014.

“Bell Biv Devoe’s sound never goes out of style,” said Troy Waffner, Fair Director. This will be a great show for lovers of classic hip hop and R&B and it’s a show that fans won’t want to miss.”

BBD joins a lineup of more than 50 national touring shows presented in the Chevrolet Music Festival, the largest free music festival at any state fair in America. Shows announced to date include:

LOCASH, Friday, August 20 with time to be announced

Nas, Friday, August 20 at 8 p.m.

98 Degrees, Saturday, August 21 at 2 p.m.

RATT, Saturday, August 21 with time to be announced

Brothers Osborne, Sunday, August 22, 8 p.m.

Bishop Briggs, Monday, August 23 with time to be announced.

Foreigner, Monday, August 23 at 8 p.m.

Dire Straits Legacy, Tuesday, August 24 with time to be announced

Train, Tuesday, August 24 at 8 p.m.

REO Speedwagon, Wednesday, August 25 at 8 p.m.

Three Dog Night, Thursday, August 26 with time to be announced

Sister Sledge, Friday, August 27 at 2 p.m.

Melissa Etheridge, Friday, August 27 at 8 p.m.

Vixen and Great White, Saturday, August 28 with time to be announced.

Noah Cyrus, Sunday, August 29 at 2 p.m.

Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes, Sunday, August 29 with time to be announced

Dropkick Murphys, Sunday, August 29 at 8 p.m.

The Oak Ridge Boys, Tuesday, August 31 at 2 p.m.

Halestorm, Tuesday, August 31 at 8 p.m.

Sheena Easton, Wednesday, September 1 at 2 p.m.

Blue Oyster Cult, Wednesday, September 1 with time to be announced

Starship featuring Mickey Thomas, Thursday, September 2 with time to be announced

Admission to all the concerts are free with a $3 Fair ticket.