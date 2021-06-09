Bell Biv Devoe to play The Fair Aug. 26

News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There’s a ‘new edition’ to the Chevrolet Music Festival lineup at the Great New York State Fair. 

Bell Biv Devoe will take the Chevy Park stage Thursday, August 26th at 8 p.m. It’s the second time BBD has played the Fair, last visiting CNY in 2014. 

“Bell Biv Devoe’s sound never goes out of style,” said Troy Waffner, Fair Director. This will be a great show for lovers of classic hip hop and R&B and it’s a show that fans won’t want to miss.”

BBD joins a lineup of more than 50 national touring shows presented in the Chevrolet Music Festival, the largest free music festival at any state fair in America. Shows announced to date include: 

  • LOCASH, Friday, August 20 with time to be announced 
  • Nas, Friday, August 20 at 8 p.m. 
  • 98 Degrees, Saturday, August 21 at 2 p.m. 
  • RATT, Saturday, August 21 with time to be announced 
  • Brothers Osborne, Sunday, August 22, 8 p.m. 
  • Bishop Briggs, Monday, August 23 with time to be announced. 
  • Foreigner, Monday, August 23 at 8 p.m. 
  • Dire Straits Legacy, Tuesday, August 24 with time to be announced 
  • Train, Tuesday, August 24 at 8 p.m. 
  • REO Speedwagon, Wednesday, August 25 at 8 p.m. 
  • Three Dog Night, Thursday, August 26 with time to be announced 
  • Sister Sledge, Friday, August 27 at 2 p.m. 
  • Melissa Etheridge, Friday, August 27 at 8 p.m. 
  • Vixen and Great White, Saturday, August 28 with time to be announced. 
  • Noah Cyrus, Sunday, August 29 at 2 p.m. 
  • Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes, Sunday, August 29 with time to be announced 
  • Dropkick Murphys, Sunday, August 29 at 8 p.m. 
  • The Oak Ridge Boys, Tuesday, August 31 at 2 p.m. 
  • Halestorm, Tuesday, August 31 at 8 p.m. 
  • Sheena Easton, Wednesday, September 1 at 2 p.m. 
  • Blue Oyster Cult, Wednesday, September 1 with time to be announced 
  • Starship featuring Mickey Thomas, Thursday, September 2 with time to be announced 

Admission to all the concerts are free with a $3 Fair ticket.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire