ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Béla Fleck & the Flecktones will take the stage in Albany on June 3. Known for over thirty years of genre-defying, forward-thinking music, the iconic folk band blends American jazz, bluegrass, and funk sounds with classical, African, and Eastern European influences.
The Flecktones—comprised of Fleck on banjo, Victor Wooten on bass, Roy “Future Man” Wooten on percussion, and Howard Levy on piano and harmonica—are the latest musical act booked for the Egg’s American Roots & Branches concert series for 2020.
The series kicks off in February with Drew Emmitt and Vince Herman of Leftover Salmon. So far, other acts in the lineup include Eric Johnson and Dustbowl Revival in March, SFJAZZ Collective and Leyla McCalla in April, and Shawn Colvin in May.
Last year’s American Roots & Branches performers included Harry Connick Jr., Herb Alpert, Lani Hall, the John Pizzarelli Trio, Pat Metheny, and Vernon Reid.
Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show are available via presale to current members of the Egg through January 9. The main sale begins January 10 at the Egg’s Empire State Plaza box office, by phone at (518) 473-1845, or online at TheEgg.org.
Béla Fleck & the Flecktones to perform at the Egg
