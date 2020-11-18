Being small is a plus for Park Theater at dinner-and-movie reopening

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As many theaters stay closed due to state health mandate, the Park Theater is reopening Wednesday night, with a COVID-19-safe dinner-and-movie night; the first event they’ve been able to hold since March.

A $60 price tag gets visitors a seat for a screening of “A Beautiful Day in the Nighbordhood,” a film about Mr. Rogers starring Tom Hanks. But it also gets more than that, in the form of a three-course meal from Doc’s Restaurant, which operates out of the same building.

Doc’s has seen its strongest year for business since opening in 2018, despite the pandemic shutting doors.

As for the theater itself, manager Christopher Ristau only employs a few people. Other than the employee who mans the ticket office, nobody has had to be furloughed. That means that the theater can do alright as state mandate of no more than 25 percent capacity to be filled.

See the Park Theater online at parktheatergf.com for more information.

The nearby Charles R. Wood Theater has remained closed, and is seeking further community assistance.