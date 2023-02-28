Visitors can enjoy a short, illuminated walk through the woods of Woestyne, followed by a fire at the Inn’s historic fireplace.

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady County Historical Society is hosting an evening walk under the second full moon of the year at the Mabee Farm Historic Site. Visitors can enjoy a short illuminated walk through the woods of Woestyne, followed by a fire at the Inn’s historic fireplace.

While you warm up, you can listen to stories and tall tales from the local area while enjoying warm drinks. Admission for the walk is $10 for people 12+ and free for members of the SCHS and ADK-Schenectady. To RSVP, click here.