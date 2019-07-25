Begam Takes a Bite: Box Frites

SARATOGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This summer join Trishna Begam every week at Saratoga as she hunts for the best local grub at the Saratoga Race Course.

The first stop for week 1: Box Frites. It’s located right by Shake Shack and the Post Bar. Box Frites sells Belgian style frites and gourmet hot dogs.

Featured on the menu at The Track — The Saratoga Dog. An all beef hot dog, dressed with scallions, tangy mustard and topped with Saratoga BBQ chips.

Bonus fact: Legend has it that the potato chip was originally created in Saratoga Springs in the late 19th century!

You can join Trishna every week as she explores all of the culinary treats at the track.