Live Now
Gov. Cuomo holds daily coronavirus briefing

Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

Beer, booze sales soaring amid COVID crisis

News

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:
Britain Beer Merger_650413

FILE – In this Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2015, file photo, bottles of Budweiser beer are on display in a shop window in London. On Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016, it was announced that Budweiser maker Anheuser-Busch InBev will pay $6 million to the Securities and Exchange Commission to settle charges that the company made improper payments […]

(CNN) — Americans are following stay at home orders and apparently the are drinking, a lot!

They are buying a lot of spiked seltzer, hard liquor and wine since they have been ordered to stay home, but beer sales are also soaring.

Notably the domestic budget beer brands that are also light in calories and carbohydrates.

According to Inmarket, a data analysis firm, sales of Busch Light have grown 44% over the past two months.

Miller Light, Michelob Ultra, and Natural Light have also recorded sales between 14-17% higher.

Inmarket tracked transactions and purchases made online and in-person between March 1 and Aprl 17.

The third week of Mach was when several states issued shelter in place orders.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak