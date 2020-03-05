LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s as if the weather is warming up in anticipation of the fire to be lit in the village this weekend.
Adirondack Pub & Brewery is hosting its 9th annual Festival of Barrels on Saturday. The event is a chance to taste craft beers from their own brewhouse as well as more than 20 others, ranging from local to a couple international.
Also this weekend, Glens Falls Brewfest starts at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Queensbury Hotel. The Barrel Fest runs from 1 to 4 p.m.
- Hiker finds body of missing Troy man, death being investigated as a homicide
- Warrensburg man arrested for breaking bench dedicated to a former employee
- Capital Region concert roundup for March 5
- Taylor Swift donates $1 million dollars to the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund
- Beer and a bonfire: Festival of Barrels to light up Lake George on Saturday