Beekman Street Arts District celebrates 20th anniversary this weekend

by: Sara Rizzo

Posted: / Updated:
Beekman Street Logo

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Beekman Street Arts District in Saratoga Springs is celebrating 20 years with a series of events that are open to the public. The events are scheduled for September 17 through September 19.

Beekman Street Arts District was made an official zone in the city in 2001. It at one time had 13 art galleries. Beekman Street has a street fair held every Jun with over 50 artists participating. The shops and galleries promote local artists and makers with monthly pop-ups and art shows during the year. Specialty shops, restaurants and service establishments draw customers to the district all year long.

The events this weekend include:

  • Pop-up at 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on September 17, visiting artists set up on lawns and porches of Beekman Street with SSHS Fiddle Club and other live music
  • Lisa David opening reception for “People, Places and Things: 1972” at Eden Compton Gallery, 79 Beekman, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on September 17
  • Principessa Elena Italian dinner, 10 Oak St, eat in or take out, September 17
  • Beekman Street shops and galleries open late
  • Live model session open to all artists, garden at Eden Compton Gallery, 79 Beekman, 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on September 18
  • 20th anniversary of the arts district reception, Living Resources, 70 Beekman, 5 p.m to 8 p.m. art show on September 18

