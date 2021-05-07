Beekman Street Art Fair returns

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Beekman Street Art Fair is returning in 2021 after taking a year off due to the coronavirus pandemic. It will run Sunday, June 13 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The street will be closed from Grand Ave to West Circular for this family-friendly fair. This year, 40 juried artisans will set up along Beekman Street. There will be food options as well, including food trucks!

There will be paintings and photos from artists across the Capital Region. There will also be fiber art, pottery, glass, woodwork, fashion, jewelry, and mixed media artwork.

Businesses in the area will be participating and will offer specials. The event will be slightly scaled back this year due to COVID-19 concerns.

“The Beekman Street Arts Festival is the heart and soul of the Saratoga Arts scene – established artists, new and emerging artists of all genres gather to celebrate the arts. It is a community event like no other because our local friends and neighbors are at its core,” said participating artist Susan Beadle.

The Fair is produced by the Saratoga Arts District, Inc. (SSADI) and is funded by a grant from the Community Arts Grant from Saratoga Arts. Saratoga Arts’ Community Arts Grants are made possible with funding by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature.