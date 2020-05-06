Beekman Street Art Fair in Saratoga canceled

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The 8th annual Beekman Street Art Fair (BSAF) has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was originally scheduled for Sunday, June 14.

The organizers say they are working with grantor Saratoga Arts to use the funds awarded for the fair on alternate events later in the summer, that would follow City and State guidelines.

Those who would go to the event can still browse and purchase an amazing variety of fine art and crafts. Organizers’ first project is an online auction on the Beekman Street Arts District website. The auction will go live on June 7 and will run for two weeks.

The online auction put together by Arts Spark will feature the work of artists who would have participated in this year’s fair. After the auction the e-commerce site will remain operational, allowing BSAF artists and Saratoga Springs Arts District, Inc. members the opportunity to sell online all year through the website.

If possible the team is also considering holding three late summer, Second Sunday Pop-Up Art events on the lawns, porches, and interiors of the Arts District shops. The hope is to feature an artist and have musicians and performers to create a family-friendly environment. These would be held on the second Sundays of each month, July 12, August 9, and Sept 1 if it is safe to do so.

The Beekman Street Art Fair alternate projects are being coordinated by Arts District advocates Eden Compton, Cecilia Lockwood, and Susan Rivers.

