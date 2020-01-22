Beekman 1802 x ‘Schitt’s Creek’ collection launches in Sharon Springs

SHARON SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This month Beekman 1802 is collaborating with ‘Schitt’s Creek’ to transform their storefront into Rose Apothecary, the general store featured in the popular TV series. Now the collection fans have been waiting for, has dropped!

Rose Apothecary Tote Bundle ($50):

“Simply the best” tote bag, 1 Rose Apothecary Whipped Body Cream, 4 Rose Apothecary Goat Milk Soaps, and 1 Rose Apothecary Lip Balm

Rose Apothecary x Beekman 1802 is a collection of handcrafted, goat milk-enriched items in a signature heirloom rose scent that blends rich florals, green nuances and soothing woody tones.

The limited-edition assortment features five of Beekman 1802’s essential bath and body items, redesigned to bear the name of the Rose Apothecary.

Rose Apothecary Goat Milk Soap ($15)

Rose Apothecary Goat Milk Soap: “Light the candles because the creamy, rich lather of our Rose Apothecary Goat Milk Soap makes every shower feel like slipping into a just pretentious enough bath filled with rose petals. Our unique, goat milk-based formula melts effortlessly into the skin, locking in moisture and the rich floral tones of our Heirloom Rose scent,” according to Beekman 1802.

Rose Apothecary Whipped Body Cream ($38)

2. Rose Apothecary Whipped Body Cream: “The quickest way to melt hearts? Our luxuriously rich whipped body cream. This velvety goat-milk formula soaks right into the skin, leaving a dusting of our irresistible Heirloom Rose scent — a floral arrangement of rose, jasmine, and neroli blossom complemented by geranium and sandalwood,” according to Beekman 1802.

Rose Apothecary Tinted Lip Balm ($8)



3. Rose Apothecary Tinted Lip Balm: “When your lip balm is made from 100% natural goat milk and botanicals, it’s easy to walk through the world with rose-tinted lips. Delicately scented with our cult-favorite fragrance, Heirloom Rose, this hydrating balm not only seals in moisture but also seals your lips with a kiss of floral tones,” according to Beekman 1802.

Rose Apothecary Hand-Poured Candle ($16)

4. Rose Apothecary Hand-Poured Candle: “A rose by any other name wouldn’t smell this rich. Each of our Rose Apothecary votive candles is artisan-made, hand-poured in upstate New York from 100% soy wax. Light it up and be instantly transported to a small town where rose, jasmine, and neroli blossom bloom and the characters are even more colorful than the flowers,” according to Beekman 1802.

Rose Apothecary Eau de Parfum ($40)

5. Rose Apothecary Eau de Parfum: “Like a city girl in a small town, our Rose Apothecary Eau de Parfum turns heads with its sophisticated charm. Top notes of ivy spark interest, drawing people into the heart of this unique scent — rose, jasmine, and neroli blossom set against a backdrop of geranium and sandalwood,” according to Beekman 1802.

The Rose Apothecary x Beekman 1802 collection is available in-store and online.

Since the storefront pop-up launched, fans have been traveling from all over the country to visit the shop located in Sharon Springs.

The @SchittsCreek pop-up store in Sharon Springs, N.Y. is bringing people from all over the country for the Insta-worthy photo opp! We hear about the buzz surrounding the pop-up from the @Beekman1802Boys, coming up on @WTEN 📸📸📸 pic.twitter.com/CHeValeSIz — Cassie Hudson (@casshudson) January 8, 2020

In early January, NEWS10’s Cassie Hudson spoke with Beekman 1802 Co-Founders Dr. Brent Ridge and Josh Kilmer-Purcell about the special collaboration.

To visit the Rose Apothecary pop-up and get your hands on the limited edition collection, visit their location at 187 Main St. For those of you that can’t visit the store, their products are also available online.