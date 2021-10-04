Bedford Street in Cohoes to be closed for paving

by: Sara Rizzo

Posted: / Updated:
COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bedford Street from Columbia Street to White Street will be closed on October 5 and October 6 for paving. Road work will begin at 7 a.m. on both days.

The city advises motorists to use alternate routes when possible and use caution when traveling in the area.

