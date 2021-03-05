Bedding being collected for YWCA at Mohawk Honda Auto locations

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Bedding is being collected throughout the month of March to benefit the YWCA of Northeastern N.Y. The YWCA assists mostly women and children with housing needs and has a domestic violence program, according to its website.

New and gently used bedding can be brought to one of four Mohawk Auto Group locations from March 1-31.

Mohawk Auto Group drop-off locations

Mohawk Honda (showroom)

175 Freemans Bridge Road

Schenectady, N.Y. 12302

Mohawk Chevrolet (showroom)

400 Clifton Park Center Road

Clifton Park, N.Y. 12065

Mohawk Auto Center (lobby)

756 State Street

Schenectady, N.Y. 12307

Mohawk Collision Center (lobby)

25 Saratoga Road

Schenectady, N.Y. 12302

The program is also being sponsored by the Haraden Family Foundation and the Capital Region Aquatic Center. More information on the YWCA can be found on its website.