“Becoming an Outdoors-Woman” activities postponed

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has postponed the upcoming “Becoming an Outdoors-Woman” activities.

The women’s hunter safety course for western New York has been canceled. Courtesy NYS DEC.

The Women’s Hunter Education Course scheduled for April 4 in Western New York has been postponed, along with the Women’s Bowhunting 101 workshop in the Catskills that was to run from May 15-17.

The DEC says that if you are looking for things to do, you should try:

Archery target practice in your yard (You must be 150 feet from other dwellings)

Hiking on public land or state parks

Birdwatching

Deer antler shed hunting

Scouting for turkey or deer season

Small game hunting

Taking the kids on a nature scavenger hunt

The DEC also has an article on New York’s Outdoors Are Open for ways to be safe with COVID-19 concerns in mind.