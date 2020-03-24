“Becoming an Outdoors-Woman” activities postponed

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has postponed the upcoming “Becoming an Outdoors-Woman” activities.
The Women’s Hunter Education Course scheduled for April 4 in Western New York has been postponed, along with the Women’s Bowhunting 101 workshop in the Catskills that was to run from May 15-17.
The DEC says that if you are looking for things to do, you should try:
- Archery target practice in your yard (You must be 150 feet from other dwellings)
- Hiking on public land or state parks
- Birdwatching
- Deer antler shed hunting
- Scouting for turkey or deer season
- Small game hunting
- Taking the kids on a nature scavenger hunt
The DEC also has an article on New York’s Outdoors Are Open for ways to be safe with COVID-19 concerns in mind.
