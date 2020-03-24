Breaking News
“Becoming an Outdoors-Woman” activities postponed

courtesy NYS DEC

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has postponed the upcoming “Becoming an Outdoors-Woman” activities.

The women’s hunter safety course for western New York has been canceled. Courtesy NYS DEC.

The Women’s Hunter Education Course scheduled for April 4 in Western New York has been postponed, along with the Women’s Bowhunting 101 workshop in the Catskills that was to run from May 15-17.

The DEC says that if you are looking for things to do, you should try:

  • Archery target practice in your yard (You must be 150 feet from other dwellings)
  • Hiking on public land or state parks
  • Birdwatching
  • Deer antler shed hunting
  • Scouting for turkey or deer season
  • Small game hunting
  • Taking the kids on a nature scavenger hunt

The DEC also has an article on New York’s Outdoors Are Open for ways to be safe with COVID-19 concerns in mind.

