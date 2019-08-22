Beautiful weather today at the Washington County fair

Breaking News
EASTON, N.Y. (NEWS10)— The Washington County fair had to close yesterday due to severe storms. But that’s not the case today, today kids get in free.

It’s also Veterans Day, all veterans get in for six dollars. At 6 o’clock tonight they’ll be honoring Vietnam veterans, so you don’t want to miss that.

And because of yesterday‘s rain cancellation seniors 62 and older also get in for six dollars today.

The big thing at the Washington County fair is all the exhibits, animals, and vegetables all come from Washington county.

