Beating the heat in the Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– With these scorching hot temperatures, Capital Region residents are running through splashpads and having fun while doing their best to beat the heat.

“It’s cooling us off! It’s nice and clean, explained Veronica Rowe, who lives in Albany. “We are enjoying it and making the most of it.”

Veronica Rowe and her daughter visited the brand new splashpad at Black Lives Matter Park, one of eleven placed throughout the City of Albany.

“They’re open from 10am to 6pm, and with the heat really cranking up this week, we are happy to have people come out and join them,” said Jonathan Jones, Albany Commissioner of Recreation.

If people aren’t running through splashpads, they’re jumping in pools. Watervliet’s pool opening today for the first time this season, after being closed last year because of the pandemic. The mayor sharing advice to everyone on this hot day.

“Stay in the water, stay hydrated,” advised Charles Patricelli , Mayor of Watervliet. “Stay as cool as you possibly can. If you want to come on down here to splash off that’s great!”

Also reopening today are summer camps. At the Jewish Community Center in Albany, when the kids aren’t swimming in the morning, they are playing inside or in the shade. Camps relieved to now have less COVID restrictions than last year.

“We are still doing the masks inside, we are still taking temperatures, and the kids are washing hands, we are sanitizing everything. So we are still doing a lot of the things we did during the school year and last summer, but I think the big break is no masks outside especially days like this it’s brutal,” explained Drew Katz, Camp Director for Albany JCC.

In Albany, Lincoln Park and Mater Christi pools are open until 7pm throughout the summer.